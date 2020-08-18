Authorities Expect This Week to be Turning Point for COVID-19 Spread

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea expect this week to be a turning point that will determine whether the recent surge in COVID-19 infections centered in the Seoul metropolitan area will spread nationwide.On Tuesday, Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip raised concerns over the current situation, saying it's difficult to guarantee that the rapid spread of clusters will be curbed within a short period of time.Stressing that the country faces the grave possibility of a renewed epidemic, the vice minister said the government will mobilize all available resources to prevent further spread and to protect people's lives.Asked about tightening social distancing regulations to "Level Three," Kim said such a decision will be made if the average COVID-19 increase for the past two weeks exceeds 100 and the daily increase doubles more than twice within a week.The vice minister urged the public to wear masks at all times, avoid visiting crowded places and to call off events involving gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and more than 100 outdoors.Kim particularly asked Seoul and nearby Gyeonggi provincial residents to avoid going outside for reasons other than work, to buy necessities and to visit medical facilities, for the next two weeks.