S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Remain Below 100 for 2nd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in South Korea remained below 100 for the second consecutive day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Monday that 70 new cases were reported throughout the previous day, raising the total to 23-thousand-045.Of the latest new cases, 55 were local infections while 15 others were imported.The daily number, which soared to 441 in late August, steadily dropped, falling below 100 for the first time in 38 days on Sunday. However, risks remain high with the ratio of untraceable cases reaching nearly 30 percent and continued sporadic clusters.Out of the 55 local cases, 40 came from the capital region, including 21 in Seoul, 18 in Gyeonggi Province and one in Incheon.The virus cases in the greater Seoul area fell below 50 for the first time since the latest rebound in the region.The number of virus-related deaths rose by two to 385.