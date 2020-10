Photo : YONHAP News

The number of South Koreans who died after receiving flu vaccinations has increased to 32 as of 12 a.m. Friday.The figure released by the government marks an increase of 20 compared to 12 a.m. Thursday. The first death was a teenager in Incheon who died last Friday, though many after that have been among the elderly.Health authorities are trying to find any connection between the recent deaths and the flu vaccine.They also plan to continue the seasonal influenza vaccination program as no clear link has been confirmed.