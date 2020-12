Photo : YONHAP News

The Justice Ministry’s disciplinary panel rejected petitions on Tuesday submitted by Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl earlier in the day.Yoon sought to replace two committee members: acting chair Jeong Han-jung and Shin Seong-sik, the head of the anti-corruption department at the Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO).The committee is said to not have elaborated on its latest decision.It is also said to have rejected Yoon’s request to fill two vacancies on the seven-member panel and withdrew its earlier decision to call on the head of the Justice Ministry’s Criminal Affairs Bureau, Shim Jae-cheol, as a witness.Yoon’s legal counsel then asked the committee to reconsider, saying Yoon has questions for Shim.