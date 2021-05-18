S. Korean PM Hopes for Democratic Victory in Myanmar

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: In South Korea's southwestern city of Gwangju 41 years ago, citizens rose up against a military junta led by Chun Doo-hwan. His military government cracked down on pro-democracy activists under siege in the city, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands. Commemorating their sacrifice in a state ceremony on Tuesday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum expressed his hopes that democracy prevails in Myanmar, where resistance against the junta still continues.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Gov't 41st Anniversary Commemoration of May 18th Democratization Movement (May 18th Nat'l Cemetery)]South Korea marked the 41st anniversary of the May 18 uprising as the fight for democracy continues in many parts of the world.In a state ceremony held in Gwangju on Tuesday, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum expressed his hopes that democracy prevails in Myanmar as the spirit of the uprising continues to resonate in the country.[Sound bite: Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum (Korean-English translation)]"[The May 18 democratic movement] is not our story alone. Gwangju is a beacon of hope for citizens around the world who are fighting for democracy. In Gwangju, [the protest anthem] 'Marching for Our Beloved' is played in honor of those fighting against the military dictatorship in Myanmar. I hope everyone fighting against injustice, corruption and anti-democratic forces emerge victorious not only in Myanmar but also elsewhere in the world."According to activist groups, more than 800 people have been killed in Myanmar by security forces since protests began across the country following a military coup that overthrew a democratically-elected government in February.While hoping that South Korea's experience inspires people in Myanmar, the prime minister during his speech pressed former President Chun to apologize for the massacre.[Sound bite: Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum (Korean-English translation)]"In the name of history and the city of Gwangju, I make this demand. Come clean about the truth of that day and kneel down before Gwangju and ask for forgiveness."In the spring of 1980, citizens of Gwangju and South Jeolla Province held rallies against the junta that seized power in a coup the previous year. From May 18 to 27, 1980, 165 people were killed by martial law troops and many went missing while hundreds of others died later from their injuries.Chun was sentenced to death in 1996 but was later pardoned by President Kim Young-sam. The 90-year old has not issued a word of apology.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.