Photo : YONHAP News

The National Security Council's(NSC) standing committee convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss response measures to North Korea's latest firing of a projectile suspected to be a ballistic missile.In a press release, the presidential office said the committee members expressed "strong regret" over the launch that came at a time when stability at home and abroad is indispensable.They also assessed the motive behind Pyongyang launching its second projectile of the year following last Wednesday's missile test.The members agreed to analyze details of the projectile through close coordination with the U.S., and to seek a response while keeping an eye on developments in the North.Refraining from calling the launch a provocation, the committee urged Pyongyang to meet the international community's expectations for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and to return to dialogue on denuclearization.