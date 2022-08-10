Number of Dead, Missing due to Heavy Rains in Central Region Climbs to 16

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from heavy rains that pummeled the nation’s central region this week has climbed to nine while seven others remain missing.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said on Wednesday that a total of nine people – five in Seoul, three in Gyeonggi Province and one in Gangwon Province – died due to downpours as of 6 a.m., while 17 people, all in Gyeonggi Province, were injured. Seven people were yet unaccounted for, including four in Seoul and three in Gyeonggi Province.A total of 570 people from nearly 400 households have been displaced, mostly in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, while about one-thousand-253 people from some 700 households had to evacuate temporarily.Around 26-hundred private housing and commercial structure units were inundated, including 24-hundred in Seoul, while as much as five hectares of farmland were flooded. A total of 11 landslides have been reported so far.The cumulative precipitation from Monday until 5 a.m. Wednesday stood at 525 millimeters for Seoul and 526-point-two millimeters for Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province.