Death Toll from Typhoon Hinnamnor Rises to 10

Photo : YONHAP News

Ten people are dead and two others are still missing after Super Typhoon Hinnamnor ravaged the southeastern region of the Korean Peninsula.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, raised the cumulative death toll as of 11 a.m. on Wednesday from its preliminary announcement of three the previous day, after they confirmed the remains of seven people in Pohang.The group ventured into the underground parking lot of their apartment building to salvage their vehicles from the rising waters.The disaster management agency also reported that eleven residents of Seoul and Ulsan were left homeless due to Hinnamnor while some nine-hundred of about 47-hundred people in South Gyeongsang Province, South Jeolla Province and Busan have not been able to return after evacuating from floods and damages.The agency estimated that some 83-hundred houses and roughly three-thousand stores in the North Gyeongsang region, Busan, Ulsan, Daegu and South Chungcheong Province have flooded or suffered damage.More than 51-hundred hectares of farmland were reportedly submerged across the country.The government plans to spend 50 billion won from its reserve funds to restore damages from the typhoon in Gyeongju and Pohang in North Gyeongsang Province.