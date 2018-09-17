Chief of Staff: Moon, Kim Expected to Ease Border Tension

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The presidential office in Seoul has revealed details of the inter-Korean summit, which begins on Tuesday. During his three-day stay in the North Korean capital city, President Moon Jae-in will hold two meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during which they are expected to put an end to the military tension on the Korean Peninsula by agreeing on a military accord.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The presidential office said Monday that the two Koreas are expected to reach an accord on preventing armed conflicts during the inter-Korean summit set to begin on Tuesday.A day ahead of President Moon Jae-in's three day visit to Pyongyang, his chief of staff Im Jong-seok held a news conference at the inter-Korean summit press center in Seoul.[Sound bite: Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok (Korean)]"In the morning of the second day September 19th, the summit talks will continue from the previous day... If the talks have proceeded smoothly by this time, we are carefully expecting that there will be a joint news conference to announce their agreements following the morning meeting. At that time, we are expecting a military accord aimed at easing tension and preventing armed clashes which the South and North have been discussing although some clauses still remain [to be resolved]."Im stressed that the two leaders will also discuss in-depth ways to fundamentally relieve the pain of families separated by the Korean War.In addition to improving cross-border ties, Im said that denuclearization will also be a key topic.[Sound bite: Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok (Korean)]"Second, [the summit] is aimed at promoting U.S.-North Korea dialogue for denuclearization. Efforts will be exerted to ensure the two sides will swiftly resume sincere talks for the North's denuclearization and the U.S.' corresponding measures in order for them to create new peaceful relations."The chief of staff explained that both Washington and Pyongyang did not want Seoul to bring up the nuclear issue until recently. Despite recent improvements, Im noted that producing a substantial result in this area will not be easy despite high expectations.Moon is expected to have dinner with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the first ladies of the two nations at a local restaurant in Pyongyang Wednesday evening.For the first time, some engagements will be broadcast live from Pyongyang, but the two sides are still discussing which ones.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.