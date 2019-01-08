Kim Jong-un in China for Talks with Xi Jinping

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea's state media said that leader Kim Jong-un is visiting China from Monday to Thursday. The Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju are making a four-day trip at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.Kim Bum-soo reports.Report: It was Monday night when what appeared to be Kim Jong-un's special train was first spotted crossing the Sino-North Korea border.Dozens of security vehicles and officials blocked the roads around the Chinese Dandong Station before the train passed through.[Sound bite: Korean Central Television (Korean/Tues, Jan 8)]Before the train arrived in Beijing Tuesday morning, North Korean and Chinese media confirmed that Kim Jong-un is visiting China from Monday to Thursday.[Sound bite: Korean Central Television (Korean/Tues, Jan 8)]According to state media, Kim is visiting at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two are expected to hold their fourth summit Tuesday afternoon.Kim is accompanied by his wife Ri Sol-ju, as well as, his chief negotiator to the U.S., Kim Yong-chol and vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party, Ri Su-yong. The entourage also includes Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho among other key officials.The visit will provide an opportunity for Kim to share his plans with Chinese President Xi Jinping and seek his advice before the envisioned second Washington-Pyongyang summit.Last year, Kim visited Beijing a total of three times before and after his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in June.Following each of Kim's trips, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited North Korea.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.