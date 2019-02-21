Trump to Keep Sanctions until 'Meaningful' Steps by North

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump says he believes there will be more talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after their second meeting in Hanoi next week. While noting that the upcoming talks are not expected to be a final one, Trump also made it clear that sanctions will remain until the Pyongyang regime comes up with something more meaningful.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: They seem very reluctant, the North Koreans, to denuclearize.)"No I don't think they're reluctant... "U.S. President Donald Trump says North Korea is not reluctant to denuclearize but suggested achieving the goal could be a long ways away.Speaking to reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday, Trump addressed prospects for the negotiations down the road.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"So they have a great, great potential as a country and I think that's what they're looking to do. We'll see. But we've made a lot of progress. We've made a tremendous amount. That doesn't mean this is going to be the last meeting because I don't believe it will. But we have subjects to discuss which will be very fruitful, I believe."Trump is slated to hold two days of talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi next week.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"So you have Russia, China and then South Korea. And this is right in the middle. Tremendous potential for economic wellbeing long term. And I think he understands that very well, I think he might understand that better than anybody."While highlighting the economic benefits a nuclear-free North Korea could enjoy, Trump again made clear that sanctions will remain until significant progress is made.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"The sanctions are on in full, as you know, I haven't taken sanctions off. I'd love to be able to but in order to do that, we have to do something that's meaningful on the other side. But Chairman Kim and I have a very good relationship. I wouldn't be surprised to see something work out... "The American president told reporters a day earlier that he is in no rush for the nuclear disarmament of North Korea as long as there is no nuclear weapons testing.As Trump attempts to lower expectations for the upcoming summit, some experts say a major breakthrough in denuclearization talks are unlikely to take place any time soon.With less than a week remaining before the summit, officials from the two countries are seeking to iron out differences to produce a Hanoi statement for Trump and Kim to sign next week.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.