Trump Asks S. Korea to Provide Medical Equipment Support

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump asked South Korea to provide medical equipment support to help fight the novel coronavirus.Presidential spokesperson Kang Min-seok said that Trump made the request during a 23-minute phone conversation with President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday night.Moon replied that his government would provide the "maximum support" if the country has spare.Moon then pointed out that the medical equipment might require approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration(FDA). In response, Trump reportedly said he would take immediate action for that "within today."In the phone call arranged at Trump's urgent request, the two leaders also exchanged opinions on postponing the Tokyo Olympic Games. They also agreed that the recent 60-billion-dollar currency swap deal between Seoul and Washington was a "very timely" measure to help stabilize the international financial market.