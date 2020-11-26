Daily COVID-19 Increase Surpasses 500 for First Time since Mar. 6

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea surpassed 500 for the first time since March 6, during the first wave of the epidemic that originated from the Shincheonji religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu. While the health minister called for strict social distancing, the education minister called on the nation to cooperate in the government's quarantine efforts, ahead of the massive annual college entrance exams set for next week.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The daily coronavirus infections in South Korea hit the highest since early March.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 583 additional people tested positive, raising the country's cumulative total to 32-thousand-318.At the daily quarantine meeting, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo warned that the virus is now too close to our daily lives.[Sound bite: Health Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean/English Translation)]"The number of new COVID-19 patients surpassed 500 today, just 18 days after surpassing 100 on November 8. It is the first time in eight months that the daily increase exceeded 500 after recording 518 on March 6. COVID-19 has come close to all of us and our families."South Korea witnessed infection numbers surge from double digits to peak at 441 a day in a second wave of infections in August following large-scale anti-government rallies in Seoul.The daily figures dropped below 100 in September but started to rise dramatically in early November, surpassing 200 on November 14 and then 300 just four days later. But this time, there is no specific major cluster to blame for the widespread infections.[Sound bite: Health Minister Park Neung-hoo (Korean/English Translation)]"We are now in a situation where it wouldn't be out of the ordinary for anyone in our daily lives, regardless of their age or gender, to become infected. Strict social distancing has become ever more urgent as the third wave of the epidemic accelerates in expanding its scope."Health authorities are concerned that the current upsurge is approaching the intensity of February's massive outbreak originating from the Shincheonji religious gatherings in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province.Worse yet, the annual College Scholastic Ability Test, or CSAT, is fast approaching in a week for 490-thousand exam takers in another quarantine challenge.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae on Thursday held an emergency news conference, urging the public to participate in nationwide social distancing campaign.[Sound bite: Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae (Korean/English Translation)]"As the education minister and the one in charge of the College Scholastic Ability Test, I earnestly appeal to the nation to think from the perspective of the parents of the test-takers and halt all daily social activities for the next week. With the exception of activities linked to livelihoods, I ask everyone to cancel meetings and private gatherings scheduled for the end of the year, and to strictly follow quarantine rules, such as wearing masks and regular ventilation."She also called on all students to stay vigilant and continue distancing even after the exams, to stay safe and healthy for the remaining admissions procedures.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.