Moon Pushes Ahead to Appoint New PM, Ministers for Last 1 Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: New Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has been sworn in, along with the new land and science ministers on Friday. This came swiftly as the ruling party voted for the PM the night before, despite fierce opposition from the conservative camp.As our Kim Bum-soo reports, political compromise is not expected to be a key theme down the road.Report:[Sound bite: Nat’l Assembly Plenary Session / May 13]Speaker: The motion for the appointment of Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has been approved."The ruling party-dominated National Assembly approved the appointment of former interior minister Kim Boo-kyum as prime minister in a session summoned just two hours before the vote Thursday evening.With the main opposition party lawmakers boycotting the vote, 168 of the 176 lawmakers present agreed on President Moon Jae-in’s choice for his number two for the remainder of his term.[Sound bite: Nat’l Assembly Plenary Session / May 13]"President withdraw unqualified nominations!""President withdraw unqualified nominations!"Representatives of the People Power Party staged a protest before storming out of the plenary chamber. While holding out on the prime ministerial appointment, the opposition had maintained that three of Moon's five cabinet minister nominees were unfit for ethical lapses.The president on Friday appointed his land and science ministers as his oceans minister nominee stepped down.During the plenary session Thursday evening, ruling party lawmakers argued that the main opposition’s victory in last month’s Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections does not give them the right to paralyze the administration.[Sound bite: Rep. Han Byung-do – ruling Democratic Party (Korean-English translation)]"Oceans minister nominee Park Jun-young has resigned as President Moon Jae-in reached a bold decision in response to the speaker's request, opposition demand and public sentiment. What more do you want?"The opposition held another protest in front of the presidential office Friday morning, blaming the president for making the ruling party break any remaining tradition for political compromise.[Sound bite: Rep. Kim Ki-hyun - floor leader, main opposition People Power Party (Korean-English translation)]"The current unilateral appointment of unfit minister nominees was a disaster written and directed by the presidential office, casting the Democratic Party as the main actor."In the wake of the by-election defeat, President Moon announced a cabinet reshuffle in an apparent bid to gather public support until his term expires next May.Whether that will be successful remains to be seen. It is, however, clear that compromise is not going to be a main theme down the road in Korean politics.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.