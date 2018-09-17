Moon: Seeks to Achieve Unwavering Peace at Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A day ahead of departing for the North Korean capital city of Pyongyang, President Moon Jae-in on Monday revealed his plans for candid talks with Kim Jong-un. Moon said that he is seeking to establish lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula that will not be swayed by international politics surrounding the region.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The South Korean president says that he will try to achieve lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula that will not be swayed by international politics.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"What I aim to achieve is peace. It is not the kind of temporal peace that can be swayed by international politics but an irreversible and permanent peace that will not be affected by the international situation. I believe that building lasting peace will pave the way for South and North Koreas to become the owners of the Korean Peninsula affairs without being swept away by international situations and go toward economic co-prosperity and unification."Speaking to his key secretaries during a meeting on Monday, President Moon Jae-in revealed his plans for the inter-Korean summit set to begin on Tuesday in Pyongyang.Moon said the focus of the upcoming inter-Korean talks will be preventing armed conflicts between the two Koreas and ways to promote nuclear dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.The South Korean president also said that he will hold candid discussions with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on ways to find common ground between the U.S.' demand for disarmament measures and the North's call for security guarantees.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"I have confirmed Chairman Kim Jong-un and President Trump's sincere determination many times. If a breakthrough is found for them to sit down face to face again. I believe that resolving the nuclear issue can progress swiftly."Moon is scheduled to arrive at the North’s Pyongyang's Sunan International Airport at 10 a.m. on Tuesday where a welcome ceremony will likely take place by Kim.The presidential office said Monday that during the inter-Korean summit the two Koreas are expected to reach an accord on preventing armed conflicts.After holding two rounds of meetings, Moon and Kim are expected to announce the results of their talks in a joint news conference as early as Wednesday.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.