Torrential Rain Hits Central S. Korea, Killing at Least 12 People

Photo : YONHAP News

Report: Torrential rain pounded most of South Korea over the weekend and continued on Monday, leaving at least 12 dead and 13 others missing as of 7:30 p.m., Monday. Heavy rain continues in the nation's central region and the Seoul metro area, flooding houses and roads.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: User Generated Content - flooding at Cheorwon County, Gangwon Province (01:20 Aug. 2)]The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said heavy rainfall has caused landslides in dozens of places.Many of the casualties occurred as victims were either buried or swept away by swollen waters.As verified by KBS, user generated video clips sent in captured the urgent situations from various areas, where the heavy rain lashed residential zones, inundating roads and damaging riverside structures.[Sound bite: User Generated Content - Chatanchun Stream inundation at Yeonchun Country, Gyeonggi Province (01:40 Aug. 3)]Much of the damage occurred in the Seoul metropolitan area and central region.As of Monday evening, the number of people who have been forced to flee their homes has reached 919.The Korea Meteorological Administration says up to 300 millimeters of rain is expected to fall on the central region through Tuesday.In particular, the area is expected to see concentrated precipitation of up to 100 millimeters in just an hour accompanied by lightning and thunder.A heavy rain warning remains in effect in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, the Chungcheong provinces and northern North Gyeongsang Province, while landslide warnings have been declared at at-risk sites.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.