Former Pres. Chun Doo-hwan Dies at 90

Photo : YONHAP News

Former President Chun Doo-hwan has died. The 90-year-old, who had been suffering from a chronic disease, died at his home in Seoul’s Seodaemun district at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.His body is set to be transported to Severance Hospital.His death comes less than a month after the passing of former President Roh Tae-woo, who had served as the No. 2 figure of the strong-handed regime led by Chun.Born in Hapcheon County, South Gyeongsang Province on January 23, 1931, Chun graduated from the Korea Military Academy and went on to serve in key posts in the military.He then seized power through a military coup after the assassination of President Park Chung-hee in 1979. Chun went on to serve as the nation’s 11th and 12th president from 1980 to 1988.In 1996, he was convicted of mutiny and treason, along with Roh, and sentenced to life imprisonment for the coup and his involvement in the brutal crackdown on the May 18 Gwangju Uprising.However, Chun was released from prison in December 1997 after being granted a special pardon.